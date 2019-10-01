IRadimed (IRMD) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Shorts at QUALIS INNOVATIONS (QLIS) Raised By 50%

QUALIS INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:QLIS) had an increase of 50% in short interest. QLIS’s SI was 300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 200 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1 days are for QUALIS INNOVATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:QLIS)’s short sellers to cover QLIS’s short positions. It closed at $2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. IRMD’s profit would be $1.48M giving it 40.85 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, IRadimed Corporation’s analysts see -23.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 15,458 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c

Qualis Innovations Inc., an acquisition company, focuses on acquisitions in consumer, healthcare, or emerging technology sectors. The company has market cap of $258,540.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold IRadimed Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.39 million shares or 35.49% more from 2.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd Company holds 920 shares. State Street has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Lpl Lc holds 0% or 21,585 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Ameritas Inv Inc stated it has 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 11,402 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 390,592 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 16,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company reported 771,677 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Fiera Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Hm Payson & Company invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 416 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Share Price Increased 141% – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IRadimed: Expansion Is The Word – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of IRadimed Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:IRMD) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.