IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 24 6.34 N/A 0.52 44.37 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 3.88 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IRadimed Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 10.7% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Volatility and Risk

IRadimed Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

IRadimed Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Wright Medical Group N.V. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IRadimed Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86

Wright Medical Group N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $36.13 average target price and a 35.37% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IRadimed Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68% Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend while Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors IRadimed Corporation beats Wright Medical Group N.V.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.