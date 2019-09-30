IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 21 1.75 5.41M 0.60 39.80 Stryker Corporation 218 2.56 328.60M 5.17 40.60

Demonstrates IRadimed Corporation and Stryker Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Stryker Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Stryker Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 26,022,126.02% 17.9% 15.2% Stryker Corporation 150,678,650.04% 33.2% 14.7%

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed Corporation’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stryker Corporation has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IRadimed Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Stryker Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for IRadimed Corporation and Stryker Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 7 2.88

Stryker Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $228.5 consensus target price and a 6.97% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors. IRadimed Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend while Stryker Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats on 13 of the 14 factors IRadimed Corporation.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.