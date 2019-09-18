IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 23 7.21 N/A 0.60 39.80 Sintx Technologies Inc. 4 14.73 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates IRadimed Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.61 beta indicates that IRadimed Corporation is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sintx Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has -0.19 beta which makes it 119.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IRadimed Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for IRadimed Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sintx Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 11.11% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IRadimed Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.4% and 5.8%. IRadimed Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies Inc. has 1.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation was less bearish than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.