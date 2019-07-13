IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Both IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 24 6.34 N/A 0.52 44.37 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights IRadimed Corporation and PAVmed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 10.7% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228%

Liquidity

9.5 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation. Its rival PAVmed Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. IRadimed Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.2% of PAVmed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68% PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has -5.68% weaker performance while PAVmed Inc. has 21.62% stronger performance.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors PAVmed Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.