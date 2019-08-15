IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 24 7.05 N/A 0.60 39.80 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of IRadimed Corporation and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Volatility and Risk

IRadimed Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.61. Competitively, Nemaura Medical Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.09 beta.

Liquidity

IRadimed Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nemaura Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. IRadimed Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.