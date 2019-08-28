IRadimed Corporation (IRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 23 6.53 N/A 0.60 39.80 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.56 N/A 0.49 8.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Accuray Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than IRadimed Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IRadimed Corporation and Accuray Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed Corporation has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Accuray Incorporated has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation are 9.5 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Accuray Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1. IRadimed Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered IRadimed Corporation and Accuray Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Accuray Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 90.84% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Accuray Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance while Accuray Incorporated has 21.41% stronger performance.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats Accuray Incorporated on 10 of the 11 factors.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.