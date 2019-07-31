IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 24 7.93 N/A 0.52 44.37 TransMedics Inc. 27 32.99 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IRadimed Corporation and TransMedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 10.7% TransMedics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation are 9.5 and 8.6. Competitively, TransMedics Inc. has 2.8 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IRadimed Corporation and TransMedics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 36.5%. About 1.4% of IRadimed Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of TransMedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68% TransMedics Inc. 8.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20.97%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has -5.68% weaker performance while TransMedics Inc. has 20.97% stronger performance.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors TransMedics Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.