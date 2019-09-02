IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Comparing side by side

Both IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 23 6.47 N/A 0.60 39.80 Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.12 N/A 0.49 108.42

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IRadimed Corporation and Orthofix Medical Inc. Orthofix Medical Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to IRadimed Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IRadimed Corporation and Orthofix Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

IRadimed Corporation’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Orthofix Medical Inc. on the other hand, has 0.4 beta which makes it 60.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation. Its rival Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. IRadimed Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IRadimed Corporation and Orthofix Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.4% and 97.4% respectively. IRadimed Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend while Orthofix Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Orthofix Medical Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.