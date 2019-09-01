IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IRadimed Corporation has 25.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand IRadimed Corporation has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has IRadimed Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.90% 15.20% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares IRadimed Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation N/A 23 39.80 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

IRadimed Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for IRadimed Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 87.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IRadimed Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance while IRadimed Corporation’s competitors have 46.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation are 9.5 and 8.6. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IRadimed Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

IRadimed Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.61. In other hand, IRadimed Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

IRadimed Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors IRadimed Corporation.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.