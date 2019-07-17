IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have IRadimed Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 12.50% 10.70% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting IRadimed Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation N/A 24 44.37 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

IRadimed Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for IRadimed Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

The rivals have a potential upside of 64.70%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IRadimed Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation -2.58% -16.65% -15.15% -6.11% 24.37% -5.68% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend while IRadimed Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation are 9.5 and 8.6. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation’s rivals have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IRadimed Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

IRadimed Corporation is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. Competitively, IRadimed Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IRadimed Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors IRadimed Corporation’s competitors beat IRadimed Corporation.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.