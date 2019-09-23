IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 22 7.51 N/A 0.60 39.80 Avedro Inc. 18 12.90 N/A -2.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see IRadimed Corporation and Avedro Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IRadimed Corporation and Avedro Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IRadimed Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

IRadimed Corporation and Avedro Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Avedro Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -5.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IRadimed Corporation and Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.4% and 75.5% respectively. About 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance while Avedro Inc. has 50.2% stronger performance.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avedro Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.