Iradimed Corp. (IRMD) Holder Eam Investors Lowered Stake by $1.28 Million as Shares Rose; Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Raised by $1.34 Million Its Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 13,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 650,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.43 million, up from 636,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 5.99M shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 bln stg merger; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance; 25/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition:; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: PLANS TO OFFER GRAB, OLA STAKE TO VISION FUND; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8; 10/04/2018 – Brain Armor Announces Distribution at Walmart Inc; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Iradimed Corp. (IRMD) by 65.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 45,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 24,263 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 69,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 63,795 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corporation by 50,136 shares to 157,354 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp..

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares to 576,337 shares, valued at $67.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,251 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).