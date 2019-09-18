Ira Sochet just Made a Purchase of 9,878 shares of Otelco Inc. (OTEL), be careful if you are short!; Last Week Citigroup Inc. (C) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.70% above currents $70.09 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. See Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) latest ratings:

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company has market cap of $39.40 million. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

The Otelco Inc’s shareholder Ira Sochet obtained – 9,878 shares of Otelco Inc, based on the average $2.3 for a share. Ira Sochet’s shares a few days ago had a value of around $22,637 US Dollars. He also bought 53,454 shares with a total value $641,448 USD in the last month. Ira Sochet now holds 1.50 million shares of the Firm. Dated 18-09-2019 the trade filing is freely accessible here.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $158.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

