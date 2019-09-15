Ir (IR) Shares Rose While Davenport & Company Lowered Stake; Sol Capital Management Co Has Boosted Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $1.19 Million

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97 million shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ir (IR) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 13,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 59,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Ir for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tfi by 6,500 shares to 23,675 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnne by 72,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Xlk (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 47,170 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability owns 3,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 1,700 shares. Pnc Serv Group accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 0.43% or 606,477 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.26% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Delaware-based Marvin & Palmer Incorporated has invested 4.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP accumulated 17,042 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 5,839 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.15% or 1,427 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,775 were accumulated by Alesco Advisors Llc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 455 shares. Sigma Planning reported 5,351 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 61,713 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg, France-based fund reported 208,968 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 11.33M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company accumulated 331,916 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 90,215 shares. Greatmark Inv owns 86,063 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 0% or 1,236 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,477 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Strs Ohio accumulated 41,879 shares. American Gp holds 0.02% or 412,601 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assocs holds 0.19% or 53,268 shares in its portfolio. Mount Lucas LP invested 0.96% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Inc has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).