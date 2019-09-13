IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA Holdings Inc. 146 2.75 N/A 1.05 152.32 Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 1.96 N/A 0.06 61.09

Table 1 highlights IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enzo Biochem Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than IQVIA Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. IQVIA Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Enzo Biochem Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.1% Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IQVIA Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Enzo Biochem Inc. has 5.6 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 10.79% upside potential and an average price target of $167.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.3% and 75.2% respectively. 0.5% are IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.45% are Enzo Biochem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01% Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65%

For the past year IQVIA Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Summary

IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Enzo Biochem Inc.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.