IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Both IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA Holdings Inc. 147 2.78 N/A 1.05 152.32 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.23 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.1% Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9%

Risk and Volatility

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IQVIA Holdings Inc. Its rival Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.3% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares and 15.8% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47%

For the past year IQVIA Holdings Inc. has 37.01% stronger performance while Cancer Genetics Inc. has -43.47% weaker performance.

Summary

IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.