IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) At $153.44 Forms Top; Polygon Management LTD Raised National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position By $444,598

Polygon Management Ltd increased National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polygon Management Ltd acquired 63,514 shares as National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Polygon Management Ltd holds 1.60M shares with $11.26M value, up from 1.53 million last quarter. National Cinemedia Inc now has $601.78 million valuation. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 130,952 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) formed multiple top with $167.25 target or 9.00% above today’s $153.44 share price. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has $30.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $153.44. About 43,269 shares traded. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has risen 31.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IQV News: 17/05/2018 – IQVIA Reaffirms Its Second-Qtr and Full-Yr 2018 Guidance; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – S&P Cuts IQVIA Holdings Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – IQVIA™ Institute for Human Data Science Study: U.S. Prescription Opioid Volume Declined 12 Percent in 2017 — Largest Drop in 25 Years; 19/04/2018 – IQVIA™ Institute for Human Data Science Study: U.S. Prescription Opioid Volume Declined 12 Percent in 2017 – Largest Drop i; 17/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Secondary Offering; 24/05/2018 – IQVIA™ Institute for Human Data Science Study: Spending on Cancer Meds in the U.S. Doubled from 2012-2017 – Expected to; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – PruGen Pharmaceuticals Selects IQVIA’s OCE Technology Platform to Advance Field Sales and Home Office Effectiveness

Analysts await IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 11.36% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.32 per share. IQV’s profit will be $287.96M for 26.10 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by IQVIA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru accumulated 1.52M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0% or 34,500 shares in its portfolio. Hbk LP has 0.01% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 68,677 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 272,210 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc owns 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 938 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 31,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp reported 21,977 shares. 547,001 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Moreover, Parametric has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 113,365 shares. Bessemer Incorporated reported 202,200 shares stake.

