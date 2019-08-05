IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA Holdings Inc. 142 2.87 N/A 1.05 152.32 Natera Inc. 21 7.35 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Natera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Natera Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.1% Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7%

Risk & Volatility

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Natera Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Natera Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Natera Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Natera Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.09% and an $163.5 consensus price target. Competitively Natera Inc. has an average price target of $25.33, with potential downside of -8.52%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that IQVIA Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Natera Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Natera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.3% and 88.8% respectively. 0.5% are IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Natera Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Natera Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats Natera Inc.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.