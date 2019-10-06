IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Analysts See $1.44 EPS; Voya Investment Management Has Cut By $8.66 Million Its American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holding

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) stake by 22.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 540,983 shares as American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 1.86M shares with $31.38M value, down from 2.40M last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters In now has $2.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 3.19 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c

Analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report $1.44 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. IQV’s profit would be $273.91 million giving it 25.92 P/E if the $1.44 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 3.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $149.3. About 937,384 shares traded. IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has risen 31.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IQV News: 17/05/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $5.20 TO $5.45; 02/05/2018 – IQVIA Holdings 1Q Rev $2.56B; 18/05/2018 – Iqvia Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&P Cuts IQVIA Holdings Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 16/05/2018 – FDA SAYS BASED ON ITS INVESTIGATION, IT FOUND THAT PAST DATA WERE OVERESTIMATED BY IQVIA BECAUSE OF AN ERROR IN IQVIA’S METHODS; 13/03/2018 – PCMA: New IQVIA Institute Report Shows PBM Tools Reduce Drug Spending; 17/05/2018 – IQVIA REAFFIRMS 2Q & YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ADJ EPS; 17/05/2018 – IQVIA Reaffirms Its Second-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Guidance, Including Adjusted EPS Growth of 13.6% to 20.4% and 14.3% to

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $28.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. It has a 123.39 P/E ratio. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 42.47% above currents $14.88 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 7 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley.