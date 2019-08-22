iQIYI Inc. (IQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.37 0.00 TuanChe Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates iQIYI Inc. and TuanChe Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -53.1% -23.9% TuanChe Limited 0.00% -138.5% -21.3%

Liquidity

iQIYI Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, TuanChe Limited’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Ratings

iQIYI Inc. and TuanChe Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

iQIYI Inc. has a 11.11% upside potential and an average target price of $20.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of iQIYI Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 51.33% of iQIYI Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of TuanChe Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iQIYI Inc. -2.72% -10.32% -16.26% -4.08% -39.53% 25.02% TuanChe Limited 9.05% 42.24% -33.53% -28.88% 0% -32.15%

For the past year iQIYI Inc. had bullish trend while TuanChe Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

iQIYI Inc. beats TuanChe Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.