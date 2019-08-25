iQIYI Inc. (IQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.37 0.00 Criteo S.A. 21 0.53 N/A 1.31 14.49

Table 1 demonstrates iQIYI Inc. and Criteo S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -53.1% -23.9% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6%

Liquidity

iQIYI Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Criteo S.A. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Criteo S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Ratings

iQIYI Inc. and Criteo S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

$20.2 is iQIYI Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.45%. Meanwhile, Criteo S.A.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 70.09%. The data provided earlier shows that Criteo S.A. appears more favorable than iQIYI Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of iQIYI Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Criteo S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 51.33% of iQIYI Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Criteo S.A. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iQIYI Inc. -2.72% -10.32% -16.26% -4.08% -39.53% 25.02% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year iQIYI Inc. has 25.02% stronger performance while Criteo S.A. has -16.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Criteo S.A. beats iQIYI Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.