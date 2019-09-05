iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Is At $17.14 Formed Wedge; Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Holding

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) formed wedge down with $16.28 target or 5.00% below today’s $17.14 share price. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) has $11.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 3.09M shares traded. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has declined 39.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical IQ News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 26/04/2018 – iQIYI’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds iQIYI, Exits Kepco; 17/04/2018 – iQlYl Joins Top International Organization AOMedia to Enhance and Promote Cutting-Edge Video Technologies; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI 1Q Rev $777.6M; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 10/04/2018 HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 15 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN IQIYI INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – IQIYI, INC – QTRLY CONTENT DISTRIBUTION REVENUE WAS RMB266.7 MLN (US$42.5 MLN), REPRESENTING A 44% INCREASE
Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) stake by 22.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 30,770 shares as Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 170,585 shares with $2.89 million value, up from 139,815 last quarter. Manulife Financial Corp. now has $32.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 1.91 million shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE
Analysts await iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by iQIYI, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.
Among 4 analysts covering iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. iQIYI has $24 highest and $1400 lowest target. $20.20’s average target is 17.85% above currents $17.14 stock price. iQIYI had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by HSBC. The stock of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by CSLA.
Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) stake by 73,480 shares to 722,980 valued at $81.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZFSVF) stake by 3,475 shares and now owns 17,370 shares. Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (BNKHF) was reduced too.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.