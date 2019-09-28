iQIYI Inc. (IQ) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Contrasting side by side

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI Inc. 18 -10.96 247.44M -2.37 0.00 Zillow Group Inc. 33 -9.26 134.27M -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of iQIYI Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iQIYI Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI Inc. 1,375,430,794.89% -53.1% -23.9% Zillow Group Inc. 403,334,334.64% -5.3% -4.1%

Liquidity

iQIYI Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Zillow Group Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Zillow Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for iQIYI Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

iQIYI Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.2, and a 21.61% upside potential. Zillow Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 average price target and a 45.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zillow Group Inc. is looking more favorable than iQIYI Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of iQIYI Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Zillow Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.33% are iQIYI Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Zillow Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iQIYI Inc. -2.72% -10.32% -16.26% -4.08% -39.53% 25.02% Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57%

For the past year iQIYI Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Zillow Group Inc. beats iQIYI Inc.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.