iQIYI Inc. (IQ) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Comparison side by side

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.20 0.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 8 0.07 N/A 1.69 3.98

Demonstrates iQIYI Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -77.7% -25.4% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 14.2% 4%

Liquidity

iQIYI Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Live Ventures Incorporated which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Live Ventures Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for iQIYI Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

iQIYI Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a 18.75% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

iQIYI Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.7% and 4%. About 51.33% of iQIYI Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Live Ventures Incorporated has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iQIYI Inc. -5.98% -9.67% -6.16% 1.35% -7.15% 36.31% Live Ventures Incorporated -8.46% -13.42% -12.97% -11.01% -52.07% -0.15%

For the past year iQIYI Inc. has 36.31% stronger performance while Live Ventures Incorporated has -0.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Live Ventures Incorporated beats iQIYI Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.