iQIYI Inc. (IQ) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Comparing side by side

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.20 0.00 Baidu Inc. 156 0.00 N/A 11.43 13.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of iQIYI Inc. and Baidu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us iQIYI Inc. and Baidu Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -77.7% -25.4% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 9.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of iQIYI Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Baidu Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Baidu Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for iQIYI Inc. and Baidu Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Baidu Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

iQIYI Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.39% and an $24 consensus price target. Competitively Baidu Inc. has a consensus price target of $206.13, with potential upside of 82.09%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Baidu Inc. is looking more favorable than iQIYI Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.7% of iQIYI Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of Baidu Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.33% of iQIYI Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.6% of Baidu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iQIYI Inc. -5.98% -9.67% -6.16% 1.35% -7.15% 36.31% Baidu Inc. -4.44% -9.59% -12.27% -17.01% -43.99% -3.85%

For the past year iQIYI Inc. had bullish trend while Baidu Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Baidu Inc. beats iQIYI Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.