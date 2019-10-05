iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Ameriprise Financial Cut P G & E (PCG) Stake By $3.69 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased P G & E Corp (PCG) stake by 37.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 167,880 shares as P G & E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 282,665 shares with $6.48M value, down from 450,545 last quarter. P G & E Corp now has $5.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 13.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 15.80 million shares traded or 80.38% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

Analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to report $-0.56 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter's $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, iQIYI, Inc.'s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 7.23 million shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has declined 39.53% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance" on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Why iQiyi Stock Isn't a Buy Just Yet – Investorplace.com" published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Things Look Precarious for IQ Stock Post Q2 Earnings Disappointment – Yahoo Finance" on September 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. iQIYI has $21.8000 highest and $1400 lowest target. $18.93’s average target is 15.50% above currents $16.39 stock price. iQIYI had 9 analyst reports since June 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was downgraded by CSLA to “Outperform”.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. The company has market cap of $11.54 billion. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It has a 15.46 P/E ratio. The firm also operates movie theaters in China.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stake by 20,383 shares to 4.02 million valued at $134.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Us Large (SCHV) stake by 37,799 shares and now owns 261,546 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $466.71 million for 2.89 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why PG&E Stock Popped 12% This Morning – The Motley Fool" on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "PG&E +11.5% amid gas-line settlement, court action – Seeking Alpha" published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019.