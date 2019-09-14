Ipswich Investment Management Co Upped Watsco (WSO) Stake by $1.04 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Position in Public Storage (PSA) Decreased by $527,408

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 162,354 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 52,253 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, down from 54,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13 million shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 17,411 shares to 49,420 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 30,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.21 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

