Ipswich Investment Management Co Upped Its Stake in Watsco (WSO) by $1.04 Million; Jennison Associates Position in Union Pac (UNP) Decreased by $129.76 Million as Market Value Rose

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 767,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6.13 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04B, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.28. About 958,863 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31 million, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $165.32. About 47,952 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Be Disappointed With Their 97% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Announces Advisory Board Appointments and Executive Promotion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 695,045 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 1,338 shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carlson Cap Lp holds 311,154 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 378,662 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 270,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,107 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 95 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 17,478 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). First Allied Advisory Services holds 1,965 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,409 are owned by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co. Gotham Asset Management Limited owns 1,387 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.21 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 41,813 shares to 108,086 shares, valued at $8.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Fairly Priced – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “What to expect from Patriot Rail’s new owner – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap holds 0.98% or 98,055 shares in its portfolio. Fin Architects holds 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,240 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Inc has 2.76% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 158,249 shares. Cap World holds 11.39 million shares. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated holds 3,437 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 0.33% or 3,795 shares in its portfolio. Marshfield, -based fund reported 311,727 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.7% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,818 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 2,820 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Haverford Fincl Svcs owns 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,392 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).