Ipswich Investment Management Co Upped By $475,488 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 161 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 170 reduced and sold their stock positions in Wynn Resorts LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 79.45 million shares, up from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wynn Resorts LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 125 Increased: 101 New Position: 60.

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 4,064 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 103,858 shares with $12.25 million value, up from 99,794 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15200 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $11.36 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

