Ipswich Investment Management Co Upped Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; Lone Pine Capital Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $103.74 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 570,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 5.64 million shares with $1.03 billion value, down from 6.21 million last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 21.25 million shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 256.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 52,689 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 73,199 shares with $1.26M value, up from 20,510 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 737,243 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was initiated by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 13.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,554 on Monday, May 20. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management owns 300 shares. 16,760 were reported by Optimum Investment. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 4.52M shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 111,242 shares. Pnc Fincl invested in 0% or 130,054 shares. 59,922 are owned by Aperio Group. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.43M shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 563,452 shares. Ssi Inv invested in 11,544 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability accumulated 751,791 shares. Sfmg Lc accumulated 207,810 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,478 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Co reported 128,377 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.38 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.