Ipswich Investment Management Co Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Increased by $475,488; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $18.70 Million as Valuation Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 9.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $264.42. About 100,640 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Management accumulated 3,577 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP accumulated 0.45% or 130,756 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 20,210 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.14% or 2.26 million shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 166,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gam Holdings Ag reported 1,939 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 3,801 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 10,000 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 8,557 shares. Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 8,240 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability reported 1,074 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 132,126 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,176 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 43,500 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

