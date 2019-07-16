Ipswich Investment Management Co Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) Lifted by $319,440; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $279.37. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 25,976 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,788 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Park Avenue Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,824 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Daiwa Group accumulated 17,639 shares. Contravisory Inv invested 1.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation has 26,257 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 13,730 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & reported 12,108 shares stake. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 988 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 24,720 shares. Triangle Wealth invested in 0.11% or 850 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares to 136,541 shares, valued at $21.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).