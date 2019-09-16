Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Stake in Watsco (WSO) as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Condor Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 164,422 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares to 20,763 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mrj Capital reported 41,338 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communication, a Illinois-based fund reported 10.35M shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Archon Prns Lc holds 3.71% or 94,500 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 3% stake. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks accumulated 181,790 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management Lc reported 3.34% stake. Colrain Ltd Liability Com holds 5.66% or 25,467 shares in its portfolio. American Gp stated it has 1.83 million shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 181,000 shares. Schroder Management Group owns 2.70 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 3.26% or 8.34M shares. Cwh Cap accumulated 8,072 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple’s Stock Dips Lower After Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target To $165 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple denies Goldman’s TV+ claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WB, PHR, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.