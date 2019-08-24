Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stake; Last Week Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Coverage

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) stake by 84.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 4,725 shares as Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 10,290 shares with $1.03 million value, up from 5,565 last quarter. Price T Rowe Group Inc now has $24.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 1.20M shares traded or 8.65% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites; 26/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Stockholders Elect All 12 Board Nominees; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Vital Therapies; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Cites Client Digital Preferences, Technology Enhancements and Operational Efficiencies; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Expects About 150 Positions Will Not Be Replaced; 29/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Three New Fixed Income Canadian Pooled Investment Vehicles; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank has $8300 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82’s average target is 23.27% above currents $66.52 stock price. Independent Bank had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by Compass Point. See Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) latest ratings:

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Mngmt accumulated 11,825 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp holds 0% or 1,759 shares in its portfolio. 426,898 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd. Channing Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 260,257 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 13,596 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 7,061 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 168,321 shares. Boston Advsrs owns 8,015 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 20,149 shares stake. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 26,790 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 16,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Comerica Bancshares reported 27,878 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 371,900 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Maryland Management holds 0.03% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 2,390 shares. 1,599 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Fayez Sarofim And Company invested in 4.23% or 8.01M shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 57,073 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 131 shares. 31,200 were reported by Midas Mgmt. Ftb Inc invested in 381 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 5,055 shares. Conning accumulated 4,759 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Provident accumulated 1.73 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 2,069 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.09% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 1.46 million shares. Cornerstone reported 480 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group has $121 highest and $9000 lowest target. $107.43’s average target is 1.72% above currents $105.61 stock price. T. Rowe Price Group had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11200 target in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, March 14. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $121 target.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity. The insider Robert W. Sharps sold 2,617 shares worth $263,597.