Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Its Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Stake by $472,500; Dearborn Partners Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 8,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 272,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 263,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 6.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 5,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $105.97. About 481,500 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 10/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP APRIL PRELIM AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video); 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Adds Aptiv, Exits Infinity Property: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk’s $2.6 bln compensation plan; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M; 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,746 shares to 65,072 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,916 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Ltd Com holds 62,614 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. 202,964 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mariner Ltd Llc accumulated 666,715 shares. 9,332 are owned by Nexus Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Alley Limited Liability Corp accumulated 26,361 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 6,498 are held by Insight 2811 Inc. Zuckerman Gp Lc owns 4,441 shares. Compton Cap Ri accumulated 2.64% or 75,056 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Co accumulated 38,225 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Company stated it has 3.45 million shares. Headinvest Limited holds 1.84% or 81,409 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.08% or 191,595 shares in its portfolio. Ghp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,720 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Management Corporation Va accumulated 3,118 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

