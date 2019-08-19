Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Its Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) as Stock Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Valuation Rose, North Star Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $2.15 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 21,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 253,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, down from 274,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 7.30 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 2.23M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. $81,045 worth of stock was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Capital LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% or 10,283 shares. 7,825 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 56,455 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nomura Holding Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 861,077 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Legal And General Group Public Ltd stated it has 2.13 million shares. 48,620 were accumulated by Eagle Glob Ltd. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 10,438 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mackenzie Corporation reported 239,868 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru invested in 1.44% or 286,746 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gru Inc Inc owns 34,474 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc has 1.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 178,460 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% stake. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 157,561 shares. Art Advisors Llc invested in 0.21% or 34,510 shares. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Mngmt has 2.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.39M shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 2.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested in 97,101 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,237 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.34% or 191,420 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Hutchinson Ca has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co invested in 669,796 shares. Family invested in 4,854 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested in 0.87% or 100,556 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp Com (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 36,595 shares to 257,243 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).