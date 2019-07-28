Ipswich Investment Management Co Maintains Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR); Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $652,764 as Stock Value Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,955 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 40,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 445,243 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 147,527 shares to 279,038 shares, valued at $26.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 982,190 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

