Ipswich Investment Management Co Maintains Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR); As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Share Price Rose, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 6.68 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by Charney M Jeffrey. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $783,240 was sold by Sauerland John P.

