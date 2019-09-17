Ipswich Investment Management Co Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut By $10.52 Million Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 50.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 3,305 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 9,865 shares with $1.38M value, up from 6,560 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Cenovus Energy (CVE) stake by 5.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 1.32 million shares as Cenovus Energy (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 20.88M shares with $184.14M value, down from 22.19M last quarter. Cenovus Energy now has $ valuation. The stock increased 12.51% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. It is down 7.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 14.43M shares to 28.64M valued at $1.14B in 2019Q2. It also upped Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 6.80 million shares and now owns 12.06 million shares. Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) was raised too.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

