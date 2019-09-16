Ipswich Investment Management Co Lifted By $1.04 Million Its Watsco (WSO) Stake; Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferrexpo PLC has GBX 350 highest and GBX 250 lowest target. GBX 295’s average target is 47.35% above currents GBX 200.2 stock price. Ferrexpo PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 19 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FXPO in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Liberum Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 250 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 350 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. See Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 270.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 245.00 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 393.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 6,398 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 8,023 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 1,625 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.88. About 162,354 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

The stock decreased 3.00% or GBX 6.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 200.2. About 414,117 shares traded. Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.18 billion GBP. The firm operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes. It has a 2.61 P/E ratio. It also offers finance, management, procurement, transportation, marketing, shipping, barging, and port services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.