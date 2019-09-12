Ipswich Investment Management Co Lifted By $1.04 Million Its Watsco (WSO) Holding; Martin & Company Has Decreased By $5.19 Million Its Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 393.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 6,398 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 4.06%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 8,023 shares with $1.31M value, up from 1,625 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $167.43. About 289,179 shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Martin & Company Inc decreased Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) stake by 49.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin & Company Inc sold 41,210 shares as Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Martin & Company Inc holds 42,846 shares with $5.43 million value, down from 84,056 last quarter. Ingersoll Rand Plc now has $29.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.47. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 7,629 shares. Inv Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 3,830 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability invested in 6,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 2,784 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,928 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 312,408 shares. First Natl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Webster Financial Bank N A invested in 0.03% or 1,650 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 26,913 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Andra Ap reported 0.2% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 27,150 are owned by Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 70,704 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,379 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.84 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIO Announces US$200 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 9.44% above currents $123.47 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, April 4. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 468,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Orrstown Finance Services has 85 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,296 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 12,977 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 6,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brookstone Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bartlett & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,987 shares. Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 21,873 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 55,401 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).