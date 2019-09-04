Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR); Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) as Stock Price Declined

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 2.02 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 3.12 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 88,285 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com reported 25,796 shares. Private Trust Na reported 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 4,500 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 27,600 shares. Cognios Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 53,112 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt invested 2.77% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Creative Planning invested in 16,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bessemer Group accumulated 514,782 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 0.18% or 11,609 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 300 shares. Westwood Corporation Il invested in 163,300 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 2.12 million were reported by Cap Glob. Dubuque Fincl Bank & accumulated 544 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.