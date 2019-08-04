Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Haverford Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $878,553

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company analyzed 7,509 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.84M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma invested in 32.90 million shares or 1.64% of the stock. Michigan-based Long Road Inv Counsel Lc has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 2% or 556,164 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co owns 3.55M shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 2.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.99 million shares. Apriem Advisors stated it has 3,665 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Com reported 9,027 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Incorporated holds 58,882 shares. Peninsula Asset Management reported 18,102 shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn reported 546,933 shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 132 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44.18M shares. Invesco holds 3.24% or 81.37M shares in its portfolio. 15,998 are owned by Proffitt Goodson. Aimz Invest Advsr has 42,374 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq" published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 10,707 shares to 449,669 shares, valued at $85.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa In (NYSE:V) by 2,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

