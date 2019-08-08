Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shares Rose, Amg Funds Lifted Its Position by $455,520

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 15.46 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bessemer Grp Inc has 757,426 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California-based Ar Asset Management has invested 0.58% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Carroll Fincl reported 22,666 shares stake. Westwood Grp has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Profund Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.07% or 71,976 shares. Alps Advisors has 579,807 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsr Ltd Com has 18,621 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 76 were accumulated by Advsr Ltd Liability. Asset Management One invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.52M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 20.28 million shares. 9,182 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca). 191,138 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication. Moreover, Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,971 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,829 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Recent Rally, Kinder Morgan Analyst Sees Outperformance Ahead – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.