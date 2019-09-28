Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Holding in Watsco (WSO); As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Valuation Rose, Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Increased Holding

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.09M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 393.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 143,620 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 0.01% or 11,350 shares. Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 67,756 shares. Park National Corporation Oh reported 1,815 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Assocs has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 71 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 9,404 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 0% or 3,992 shares. 7,500 were reported by Fiera Corporation. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,933 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 3,935 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Cos reported 4,063 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 308,885 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Com has 1,923 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco to Present at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Watsco: Growth Is Slowing, But It Hasn’t Stopped – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Reports Record Sales, Operating Profit, Net Income and Cash Flow During First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks From Around the World That Beat U.S. Stocks – Investorplace.com” on April 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD, BA, VALE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.