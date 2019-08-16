Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Its Stake in Price T Rowe Group (TROW) by $472,500; Shikiar Asset Management Holding in Vicor (VICR) Lowered by $1.60 Million

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 5,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 354,411 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video); 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Location in Move Cutting 150 Jobs; 05/03/2018 QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 14/03/2018 – Techmeme: Warby Parker raises $75M round led by T. Rowe Price, sources say at a valuation of $1.75B (Jason Del Rey/Recode)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 107,859 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 53.59 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27,455 shares to 105,340 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 15,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D.

