Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding; PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (PRYMF) Shorts Lowered By 0.42%

PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRYMF) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. PRYMF’s SI was 6.47 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 6.50M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 3235 days are for PRYSMIAN S.P.A. MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRYMF)’s short sellers to cover PRYMF’s short positions. It closed at $20.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. The companyÂ’s Energy Projects segment engineers, makes, and installs high voltage cables for underground and submarine power transmission; and provides advanced services for the construction of submarine power lines for offshore wind farms, ranging from project management to cable installation. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s Energy Products segment makes medium voltage cables and systems to connect industrial and residential buildings to primary distribution grids; low voltage products for power distribution and the wiring of buildings; cable systems for various industrial applications, such as trains, aircraft, ships, port systems, cranes, mines, nuclear industry, defense, electro-medical sector, and renewable energy; power, instrumentation, and control cables for the petrochemicals markets; connectorised and hoistway cables for elevator markets; network accessories and components to connect cables and other network elements; and residual products.