Ipswich Investment Management Co Increased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake By $2.27 Million; Precision Drilling (PDS) SI Increased By 10.91%

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) had an increase of 10.91% in short interest. PDS’s SI was 8.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.91% from 7.61M shares previously. With 1.45M avg volume, 6 days are for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s short sellers to cover PDS’s short positions. The SI to Precision Drilling Corporation’s float is 2.89%. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 1.09 million shares traded or 15.52% up from the average. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 42.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 16/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Rev C$401M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Lonestar Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Precision Drilling; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING SEES FY CAPEX C$116M, EST. C$92.5M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING 1Q REV. C$401M, EST. C$390.0M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Precision Drilling Outlook To Stable From Neg

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 23695% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ipswich Investment Management Co acquired 71,085 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock declined 5.78%. The Ipswich Investment Management Co holds 71,385 shares with $2.32 million value, up from 300 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $16.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 4.53M shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M

Among 3 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Precision Drilling had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $487.37 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

More notable recent Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Precision Drilling (PDS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Precision Drilling (PDS) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Precision Drilling +2% post Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) CEO Kevin Neveu on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.