Ipswich Investment Management Co Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Omers Administration Boosted Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Stake by $6.50 Million; Share Value Rose

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 368.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.36 million, up from 353,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 9.03 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.38B; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUSXM REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG SE STRV.Vl – AWARDED TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERALS’ NORTH YORKSHIRE POLYHALITE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Irving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor America and SiriusXM Agree To Five-Year Extension

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,868 shares to 177,385 shares, valued at $194.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 910,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,600 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.50, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold SIRI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 777.63 million shares or 13.57% less from 899.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 183,536 shares. M&R Mgmt holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 2.58M shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Acg Wealth holds 49,323 shares. 13,967 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bruce holds 1.36M shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 4,300 shares. 2.47M were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc Inc invested 0.05% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Baker Avenue Asset L P, California-based fund reported 26,684 shares. 150,000 were reported by Counsel New York. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 11,135 were accumulated by Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 179,023 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.3% stake. Farmers Trust invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Plancorp Limited Co stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,548 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 48,724 shares. Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 2,494 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Clark Capital Management Grp Inc accumulated 6,419 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 198,252 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields has 1.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc has 88,843 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Management Lc reported 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 35,664 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wealth Planning reported 4.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).